Schenck High School third quarter honor roll

Posted April 25, 2017, at 11:23 a.m.

Schenck High School, East Millinocket

Third quarter honor roll

Grade 12, high honors: Sydney Fox, Anna Sewall, Natalie Tanous; honors: Abigayle Austin, Justin Charette, Libbi Currie, Robert Grass, Justin Thompson.

Grade 11, high honors: Christopher Moore, Nicholas Powers; honors: Rhiannon Helsor, Hunter McLaughlin, Allison Noddin, Bailey Porter, Alexander Ouellette, Caleb Turmel, Mariah York.

Grade 10, high honors: Olivia Gallant, Kylene Neal; honors: Samantha Falone, Jada Kimball.

Grade nine, honors: Gwenyth Perkins, Kaylee Perreault.

