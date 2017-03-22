Schenck High School second quarter honor roll

Schenck High School, East Millinocket

Second quarter honor roll

Grade 12, high honors: Libbi Currie, Sydney Fox, Anna Sewall, Natalie Tanous; honors: Abigayle Austin, Kelsey Bouchard, Justin Charette, Robert Grass, Amee Michaud, Justin Thompson.

Grade 11, high honors: Nicholas Powers; honors: Jamie Jurgiewich, Christopher Moore, Allison Noddin, Abby Powers, Bailey Porter, Caleb Turmel, Mariah York.

Grade 10, high honors: Olivia Gallant, Kylene Neal; honors: Samantha Falone, Jada Kimball.

Grade nine, high honors: Gwenyth Perkins; honors: Mercedes Castillo, Colby Hannan, Kaylee Perreault, Cassie Russell, Payton Spearin.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →