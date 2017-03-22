Schenck High School second quarter honor roll

Posted March 22, 2017, at 12:08 p.m.

Schenck High School, East Millinocket

Second quarter honor roll

Grade 12, high honors: Libbi Currie, Sydney Fox, Anna Sewall, Natalie Tanous; honors:  Abigayle Austin, Kelsey Bouchard, Justin Charette, Robert Grass, Amee Michaud, Justin Thompson.

Grade 11, high honors: Nicholas Powers; honors: Jamie Jurgiewich, Christopher Moore, Allison Noddin, Abby Powers, Bailey Porter, Caleb Turmel, Mariah York.

Grade 10, high honors: Olivia Gallant, Kylene Neal; honors: Samantha Falone, Jada Kimball. 

Grade nine, high honors: Gwenyth Perkins; honors: Mercedes Castillo, Colby Hannan, Kaylee Perreault, Cassie Russell, Payton Spearin.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Hampden teacher second in family to sue alleging age discriminationHampden teacher second in family to sue alleging age discrimination
  2. Loggers: State-subsidized biomass firm stopped paying in FebruaryLoggers: State-subsidized biomass firm stopped paying in February
  3. Two Maine men arrested in Massachusetts on heroin chargesTwo Maine men arrested in Massachusetts on heroin charges
  4. Newport man accused of ripping girlfriend’s hair out
  5. Bangor jail, church clash at YMCA eminent domain hearingBangor jail, church clash at YMCA eminent domain hearing

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs