Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Wishcamper Center Room 102, USM Portland Campus, 96 Falmouth Street, Portland, Maine For more information: 207-780-4862; usm.maine.edu/wgs/

Featuring stories by activists back from the Women’s Marches in DC, Augusta, Boston, and beyond.

Free and open to the public.

