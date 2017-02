Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Wishcamper Center Room 102, USM Portland Campus, 34 Bedford Street, Portland, Maine For more information: 207-780-4862; usm.maine.edu/wgs/

Featuring reports from Women’s Marches and other protests and rallies that have taken place since inauguration day.

