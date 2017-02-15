Sawyer Arena Skating Spectacular

By Bangor Parks and Recreation, Recreation Programmer
Posted Feb. 15, 2017, at 10:55 a.m.

Sunday, March 5, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Sawyer Arena, 107 13th St., Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-947-0071

The Bangor Parks and Recreation Department presents the Sawyer Arena Skating Spectacular on Sunday, March 5th. Show will be held at Sawyer Arena at 107 13th St. beginning at 5:00 pm. Skaters from the Learn to Skate USA program will be performing. This show is FREE and open to the public. For more information, please contact Sawyer Arena at 947-0071.

