Sunday, March 5, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Sawyer Arena, 107 13th St., Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-947-0071

The Bangor Parks and Recreation Department presents the Sawyer Arena Skating Spectacular on Sunday, March 5th. Show will be held at Sawyer Arena at 107 13th St. beginning at 5:00 pm. Skaters from the Learn to Skate USA program will be performing. This show is FREE and open to the public. For more information, please contact Sawyer Arena at 947-0071.

