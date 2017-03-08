Savvy Caregiver Program Training at Ellsworth

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Savvy Caregiver Program Training, Friends in Action 125 State Street, Ellsworth, Maine For more information: 1 800 432 7812; eaaa.org

The Savvy Caregiver Program is designed to train caregivers in the basic knowledge, skills, and attitudes needed to handle the challenges of caring for a family member with memory loss, dementia, or Alzheimer’s disease, to be an effective caregiver. This is a 12-hour training program/course that is delivered in 2-hour sessions over a 6-week period. The program focuses on helping caregivers think about their situation objectively and providing them with the knowledge, skills, and attitudes they need to manage stress and carry out the caregiving role effectively. Research has demonstrated significant positive outcomes for caregivers who participated in the program.

The Savvy Caregiver Program training is being offered on the following dates: Tuesdays, April 18, 25, May 2, 9, 16, 30th from 10:30AM-1230PM, at the Friend’s in Action Senior Center in Ellsworth. Please contact Eastern Area Agency on Aging at 207.941.2865 to register to attend this training. Registration is required.

