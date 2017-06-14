Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Savvy Caregiver Program Training, 450 Essex Street, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207 941 2865; eaaa.org
The Savvy Caregiver Program is designed to train caregivers in the basic knowledge, skills, and attitudes needed to handle the challenges of caring for a family member with memory loss, dementia, or Alzheimer’s disease, to be an effective caregiver. This is a 12-hour training program/course that is delivered in 2-hour sessions over a 6-week period. The program focuses on helping caregivers think about their situation objectively and providing them with the knowledge, skills, and attitudes they need to manage stress and carry out the caregiving role effectively. Research has demonstrated significant positive outcomes for caregivers who participated in the program.
The Savvy Caregiver Program training is being offered on the following dates, times and locations:
Wednesday’s, on August 23, 30, Sept. 6, 13, 20 and 27th from: 2:00-4:00PM at the Boyd Place in Bangor.
