Savvy Caregiver Program Training

By Josephine Cirrinone
Posted March 31, 2017, at 9:11 a.m.

Saturday, May 27, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Saturday, June 3, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Saturday, June 10, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Saturday, June 17, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Saturday, June 24, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Saturday, July 1, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: C. A. Dean Hospital (Board Room), 364 Pritham Avenue, Greenville, Maine

For more information: 207 941 2865; eaaa.org

The Savvy Caregiver Program is designed to train caregivers in the basic knowledge, skills, and attitudes needed to handle the challenges of caring for a family member with memory loss, dementia, or Alzheimer’s disease, to be an effective caregiver. This is a 12-hour training program/course that is delivered in 2-hour sessions over a 6-week period. The program focuses on helping caregivers think about their situation objectively and providing them with the knowledge, skills, and attitudes they need to manage stress and carry out the caregiving role effectively. Research has demonstrated significant positive outcomes for caregivers who participated in the program.

The Savvy Caregiver Program training is being offered on the following dates: Saturday’s, May 27, June 3, 10, 17, 24 and July 1st, from 10:00AM-12:00 at the C. A. Dean Hospital, Board Room, Greenville. Please contact Eastern Area Agency on Aging at 207.941.2865 to register to attend this training. Registration is required

