Save Your Precious Hips Workshop at Belfast Yoga Studio

Stop Stressing your Hip Joints. Come to the Belfast Yoga Studio next Sunday, May 7, 2-5pm to experience our happy hip class that will give you simple proactive tools and solutions that can help you alleviate tightness and pain and also prevents it.

Your hip joint is where your thigh bone connects to your pelvis. This joint has the responsibility for holding our torso with strength, and energy upright, connecting us also firmly through our legs to our feet and the earth. It is, unfortunately, an area which we load with tremendous pressure from above and from our legs and feet below.

The amount of lower back pain, sciatica, hip pain and finally the slow wearing out of the joint winding up in hip replacements is mainly caused by simply not having the information you need to be able to do all the activities you love without stressing this joint.

This class will teach you what this joint needs to maintain it’s full range of motion and balance and ease of movement. You will learn the simple anatomy and the work that you can do throughout your life to keep this joint strong, flexible, and powerful.

This work will allow you to keep doing what you love. You will feel improved performance, freer movement, and you will learn a powerful prevention and maintenance tool that will help you to avoid common breakdowns and notice continual freedom of movement once you add this work to your other fitness/ wellness routine.

This class is highly recommended for all cyclists, runners and everyone who is noticing hip restriction beginning to hold them back. “Just one workshop and a bit of maintenance have completely eliminated that night time sciatica for me,” reports one participant.

The cost of the class is $45 prepaid or $50 at the door, space permitting. You can register or pay with your credit card at www.belfastyoga.com, on the Belfast Events& Workshops page, where you can also find out more aboutYamuna® Body Rolling. If you have any concerns about your health, before registering please call and consult with Marianna at 338-3930.

