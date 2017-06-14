Save The Date: Appalachian Trail Conservancy 2017 Maine Conference in Waterville

Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Location: Colby College Campus, 4000 Mayflower Hill Drive, Waterville, Maine
For more information: cvent.com/events/appalachian-trail-conservancy-maine-2017-conference/event-summary-53818ebb2e9f425bbb38c080506c5cff.aspx
August 4-11, 2017
The Appalachian Trail Conservancy Conference, Colby College, Waterville, Maine.
Week-long event, over 240 hikes, numerous workshops, and excursions to local areas of interest.
Each evening there are exciting adventure presentations and stellar entertainment.
For more information: www.atc2017.org
To Volunteer: www.appalachiantrail.org/Maine2017Volunteers
To be a Sponsor or Exhibitor mail to: Exhibits2017@ATconf.org
