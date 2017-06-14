Outdoors

Save The Date: Appalachian Trail Conservancy 2017 Maine Conference in Waterville

Waterville to host Appalachian Trail Conservancy 2017 Maine Conference, August 4-11, 2017.
Appalachian Trail Conservancy
By Broadreach Public Relations
Posted June 14, 2017, at 3:42 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Location: Colby College Campus, 4000 Mayflower Hill Drive, Waterville, Maine

For more information: cvent.com/events/appalachian-trail-conservancy-maine-2017-conference/event-summary-53818ebb2e9f425bbb38c080506c5cff.aspx

August 4-11, 2017

The Appalachian Trail Conservancy Conference, Colby College, Waterville, Maine.

Week-long event, over 240 hikes, numerous workshops, and excursions to local areas of interest.

Each evening there are exciting adventure presentations and stellar entertainment.

For more information: www.atc2017.org

To Volunteer: www.appalachiantrail.org/Maine2017Volunteers

To be a Sponsor or Exhibitor mail to: Exhibits2017@ATconf.org

