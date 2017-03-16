Save a Life hosting ‘Recovery Messaging’ at three Methodist churches

You heard Young People in Recovery tell their stories of overcoming substance use disorder. Now they’re coming back to help you tell yours. Save a Life is hosting an evening about the power of language. Learn how to honestly talk about your journey to sobriety in ways that emphasize experience, strength, and hope.

“Recovery Messaging” is geared to individuals who are in recovery, to their family and friends, to educators, and anyone interested in supporting people overcome substance use disorders. This free, interactive workshop will be held 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Mattanawcook Academy’s library.

Tina, a dynamic, engaging Christian parent who knows what is like to have a loved one with substance use disorder will bring her message of HOPE, Hold On Pain Ends, to the United Methodist churches in Lincoln ( 11 a.m. ), Danforth ( 2 p.m. ), and Vanceboro ( 4:30 p.m. ) on Sunday, March 19 .

For more information about these events or about local resources and events check out www.facebook.com/ LincolnSaveALife www.facebook.com/LincolnFUMC , or call Cheryl at 794-8443.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →