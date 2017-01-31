Save a Life- Get the facts on Organ Donation

What would you do if you, or someone you love, needed a live-saving organ?

Imagine being able to save someone’s life.

Imagine giving someone dozens of more years to live by giving up an “extra” organ.

Becoming a kidney donor is a life changing decision for both the recipient and the donor.

We’d like to take the mystery and fear out of kidney donation.

Join us for a complimentary

Save a Life Lunch and Learn

Friday February 10, 2017

12:00-1:00pm

Sea Dog Brew Pub

Bangor

Mary Pettegrow, Jennifer Geel, Amber McIntyre and Michael Dall are all living kidney donors who would like to tell you their stories.

Each of them has donated a kidney and each of them would do it again if they could.

Coralie Holmes Duttweiler is also a kidney donor with a unique story. She donated a kidney to one of her brothers. Today her sister, Michelle Holmes Abell, is in need of a kidney. Michelle will give you the perspective from someone needing a kidney and explain how difficult it is to have to ask someone to give you an organ.

Dr. Juan Palma-Vargas, from the Maine Transplant Program, who has performed hundreds of nephrectomies, will be here to speak about the medical procedure and answer any technical questions.

We encourage everyone to come and listen and ask questions and learn about becoming an organ donor from people who have done it.

For more information and to RSVP, please contact:

Jeff Solari at jsolari@rudmanwinchell.com

Mary Pettegrow and mpettegrow@rudmanwinchell.com

Did You Know:

• There are currently 121,678 people waiting for lifesaving organ transplants in the United States.

• Of these, 100,791 await kidney transplants.

• The median wait time for an individual’s first kidney transplant is 3.6 years

• Every 14 minutes someone is added to the kidney transplant list.

• Over 3,000 new patients are added to the kidney waiting list each month.

• 13 people die each day while waiting for a life-saving kidney transplant.

• In 2014, 4,761 patients died while waiting for a kidney transplant.

• Another 3,668 people became too sick to receive a kidney transplant.

https://www.kidney.org/news/newsroom/factsheets/Organ-Donation-and-Transplantation-Stats

Presented By:

Rudman Winchell- Counselors at Law

