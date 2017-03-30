Saturday open houe

MILLINOCKET – It is difficult to determine when St. Martin’s Food Pantry first began serving the needs of Katahdin area residents but its inception, according to some familiar with the work of the pantry, pre-dates the 1980s. At least one current member of that dedicated team has been involved with the pantry for 19 years.

Support for the pantry’s efforts – both physical and monetary – comes not only from parishioners of Christ The Devine Mercy Parish, but also from St. Martin’s Thrift Store as well. Proceed from the store’s April 8 open house will, after expenses, be used to assist the pantry. So will proceeds from regular store hours (Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

The Saturday, April 8, open house celebrates the store’s change over from winter clothing and merchandise to spring and summer apparel, decor and merchandise. To prepare for the open house the store will be closed between April 3 and April 7 as volunteers ready the store for what will be a busy Saturday.

The open house will take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, at 112 Maine Ave., Millinocket.

Two entire floors of merchandise will be featured at the Saturday, April 8 open house and will include such varied items as: sewing materials, crafts, greeting cards, gifts, books, gently used clothing for the entire family, toys, games, shoes, jackets, socks, notions, CDs, hand bags, scarfs, hardware, stereos, computer items, puzzles, scrubs, knickknacks, linen items, kitchen items and innumerable other things. The store’s furniture offerings are located in the garage at the rear of the store.

To thank those who patronize the store, a special drawing will be held April 8 during which three $25 gift certificates to local grocery stores will be awarded.

As has been the store’s past custom, the open house has been scheduled for a Saturday to allow more shoppers to take advantage of store offerings. Many individuals, because of work commitments, often do not have the opportunity to shop at the store.

The importance of the thrift store’s efforts to assist the food pantry is underscored by the fact that in Penobscot County, alone, 25,280 persons face food insecurity. While there are no hard and fast statistics regarding food insecurity in the Katahdin area the gravity of the situation is borne out by the February efforts of the pantry. In that month St. Martin’s Food Pantry served 71 families in 109 visits, serving 234 people in those families with a total of 4,560 pounds of food given out.

