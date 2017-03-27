Satsang – An Evening of Sanskrit Chanting

Friday, April 28, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: The Green Gem Holistic Healing Oasis, 900 State Street, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 2078664103; mainekripaluyoga.com
Join Kripalu Yoga teachers Sandy Cyrus & John Yasenchak plus drummer Rissa Moore for a heart-opening evening of chanting ancient prayers for prosperity and peace at The Green Gem, 900 State St., Bangor.
Friday, April 28, 6:30-8pm
by donation
All donations support historic conservation efforts to protect and restore the Olmstead gardens on The Green Gem campus.
