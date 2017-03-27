Satsang – An Evening of Sanskrit Chanting

By Sandy Cyrus
Posted March 27, 2017, at 10:49 p.m.

Friday, April 28, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: The Green Gem Holistic Healing Oasis, 900 State Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 2078664103; mainekripaluyoga.com

Join Kripalu Yoga teachers Sandy Cyrus & John Yasenchak plus drummer Rissa Moore for a heart-opening evening of chanting ancient prayers for prosperity and peace at The Green Gem, 900 State St., Bangor.

by donation

All donations support historic conservation efforts to protect and restore the Olmstead gardens on The Green Gem campus.

