SATB to Hold Silent Art Auction with a Twist

Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Location: Surry Arts at the Barn, 8 Cross Rd, Surry, Maine
For more information: 207-667-1308; surryartsatthebarn.com
Surry Arts at the Barn will hold its first silent art auction and fund-raiser Saturday, August 12 from 4:30-6:30 pm.
Headed by SATB Board member Margret Baldwin, the event has an unusual twist to it. “We’ve asked over 35 local artists to interpret the theme (Performance) and they have in a variety of ways. We have beautiful sculptures, culinary creations, paintings, drawings, poetry, textiles, ceramics, instrument making, dramatic readings and more. There is probably something for everyone.” Baldwin said.
Items can be viewed beginning Tuesday, August 1 before and after regular Barn performances.
“We thought this would be an appropriate theme for the Barn since our mission is to bring high-quality and diverse performing arts to the community.
SATB is a non-profit organization and relies on the support of the community to continue its programming, Baldwin added. Admission is $10 for the silent Auction and Reception.
