SATB Features The Silver Duo

By lynne santerre
Posted June 08, 2017, at 12:47 p.m.

Sunday, June 25, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Surry Arts at the Barn, 8 Cross Road, Surry, Maine

For more information: 207-667-1308; surryartsatthebarn.com

At 3 pm Sunday, June 25, The Silver Duo, will bring classical music to the Barn. University of Maine professors Phillip and Noreen Silver will perform works for piano and cello. They are recognized internationally for their chamber music concerts.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or online at SATB’s website, surryartsatthebarn.com.

For more information call 207-667-1308 or visit the website.

