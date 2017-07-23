Community

SATB Features Folk Music

By lynne santerre
Posted July 23, 2017, at 10:03 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Surry Arts at the Barn, 8 Cross Rd, Surry, Maine

For more information: 207=667-1308; satb-surry.com

Portland folk singers and songwriter Ashley Storrow and Putnam Smith return to the Barn at 7 pm. Friday, August 18. Storrow has been ranked number 2 on Reverbnation’s folk music chart. She released a CD “The Bear and the Bird” in 2016. Smith writes music which tells stories and performs on guitar, mandolin, banjo and piano.

