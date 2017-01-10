Sarah Ruef-Lindquist joins financial services division of Allen Insurance and Financial

CAMDEN, Maine — Sarah Ruef-Lindquist of Camden has joined the financial services division of Allen Insurance and Financial.

Her focus on endowment building through planned giving, wealth management and estate planning with special attention to women’s planning needs results from her extensive background in non-profit management and fiduciary, legal and financial advisory roles. She will be based at the company’s office at 31 Chestnut St. in Camden.

Before joining Allen Financial, Ruef-Lindquist spent more than four years as the CEO of the Maine Women’s Fund where she expanded grant-making and statewide engagement, and strengthened the Fund’s financial future, doubling the fund’s assets during her tenure.

A lawyer and former bank trust officer who holds the Certified Trust and Financial Advisor designation, Ruef-Lindquist also has worked with the Maine Community Foundation,

Union Trust, Colby College, Pen Bay Healthcare Foundation and Planning for Good, a consulting firm she founded. She is a member of the Board of Trustees at Unity College and a member of the Board of Directors of the Maine Planned Giving Council. She serves as acting chairman of Maine’s Permanent Commission on the Status of Women and Girls, to which she was appointed by the former Speaker of the House, Mark Eves.

“The addition of Sarah is a huge plus for Allen Financial and for our clients. We’re fortunate to have such a seasoned professional join our team,” said Mike Pierce, agency president and head of the financial planning division, in a company press release.

Ruef-Lindquist lives in Camden with her husband. Outside of work, you can find her serving as a member of the National Ski Patrol at the Camden Snow Bowl, or tending to her backyard chickens. She is a member of West Bay Rotary.

