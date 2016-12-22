Santa Claus Arrives at the Lincoln Memorial Library

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Lincoln Memorial Library, 21 West Broadway, Lincoln, Maine For more information: 207-794-2765

Santa will arrive at the Lincoln Memorial Library December 22nd at 4 p.m. The library staff and the Friends of the Lincoln Memorial Library have been busy preparing the library for this special visit. Starting today at 3 p.m. children will be able to decorate a cookie to take home and other activities in the children’s area. Follow the steps to the “Island of Misfit Toys” (teen room) and sigh up to adopt on of the many misfit toys on display in this room. Upstairs holiday music will be provided by Roderick Harris, a local music instructor and listen to holiday stories read by Alice Ryder and Howard Black until 4:45 p.m. Check out our holiday train outside. This is a free event and is open to the public.

