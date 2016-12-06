Santa & Alpacas Visit Northport Maine

Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Maine Alpaca Experience, 608 Atlantic Highway, Northport, Maine For more information: 2073564146

The Maine Alpaca Experience in Northport Maine proudly hosts a visit from Santa and his Alpaca friends! Enjoy Alpaca cookies and a visit with Santa Claus. There will also be free wine tasting with Younity Winery for the adults and an opportunity to finalize all of your Holiday Shopping in our 4 rooms filled with alpaca fiber, clothing and gifts. December 11th, from 1pm-4pm. 608 Atlantic Highway, Northport, Maine.

Story continues below advertisement.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →