Sanskrit chanting for Satsang for Solstice

BANGOR, Maine — Kripalu Yoga teachers Sandy Cyrus and John Yasenchak will lead an evening of Sanskrit chanting beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 — the longest night of the year — at The Green Gem, 900 State St., a retreat and wellness center. Satsang for Solstice is a gathering of like-minded spiritual seekers chanting ancient prayers for prosperity and peace, accompanied by harmonium and drum. For information, contact Full Circle Yoga at 866-4103 or visit www.thegreengem.org

