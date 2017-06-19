Next

Sandy River Ramblers

By Wendi Richards
Posted June 19, 2017, at 10:54 p.m.

Saturday, July 29, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Unity College Center for the Performing Arts, 42 Depot Street, Unity, Maine

For more information: 2075097132; uccpa.unity.edu/?q=events/sandy-river-ramblers-0

Saturday, July 29, 2017 – 7:00pm

Tickets: $15.00

TICKETS TO DINNER AND A SHOW (5:30pm-9:00pm) $40 before the event, $45 at the door.

TICKETS TO JUST THE SHOW (7:00pm-9:00pm) $15 online or at the door.

Enjoy a four course Maine themed dinner and then the great music of the Sandy River Ramblers. Each course of the dinner will be prepared by a different guest chef. All ingredients will be micro-local and Maine-grown.

THE SANDY RIVER RAMBLERS

The Sandy River Ramblers are a Maine Bluegrass band with an emphasis on Maine; their 2012 CD, Cry of the Loon and other original songs about Maine, has been called “a gift to Mainers” by Maine writer/columnist George Smith (who used the Ramblers’ song, Slow Down [You’ll Hit a Moose} as a theme song for his tongue-in-cheek run for Governor).

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Some gun owners are disturbed by the Philando Castile verdict; the NRA is silentSome gun owners are disturbed by the Philando Castile verdict; the NRA is silent
  2. Bangor animal shelter gearing up to adopt out first wave of southern ‘transfer dogs’Bangor animal shelter gearing up to adopt out first wave of southern ‘transfer dogs’
  3. He wanted firecrackers but ended up a millionaire insteadHe wanted firecrackers but ended up a millionaire instead
  4. Inland Maine under flash flood watch ahead of Monday’s thunderstormsInland Maine under flash flood watch ahead of Monday’s thunderstorms
  5. Feds award $600,000 for redesign of I-95 Hogan Road exitFeds award $600,000 for redesign of I-95 Hogan Road exit