Saturday, July 29, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Unity College Center for the Performing Arts, 42 Depot Street, Unity, Maine
For more information: 2075097132; uccpa.unity.edu/?q=events/sandy-river-ramblers-0
Tickets: $15.00
TICKETS TO DINNER AND A SHOW (5:30pm-9:00pm) $40 before the event, $45 at the door.
TICKETS TO JUST THE SHOW (7:00pm-9:00pm) $15 online or at the door.
Enjoy a four course Maine themed dinner and then the great music of the Sandy River Ramblers. Each course of the dinner will be prepared by a different guest chef. All ingredients will be micro-local and Maine-grown.
THE SANDY RIVER RAMBLERS
The Sandy River Ramblers are a Maine Bluegrass band with an emphasis on Maine; their 2012 CD, Cry of the Loon and other original songs about Maine, has been called “a gift to Mainers” by Maine writer/columnist George Smith (who used the Ramblers’ song, Slow Down [You’ll Hit a Moose} as a theme song for his tongue-in-cheek run for Governor).
