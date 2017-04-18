Sandy River Canoe/Kayak Race and Fun Paddle on April 30

FARMINGTON — Sandy River Canoe/Kayak Race & Fun Paddle will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, April 30, starting at the American Legion at the intersection of routes 4 and 145 in Strong, ending at the Little League ballfield in Fairbanks on Route 4. Ten-mile route has flatwater with some Class I and Class II whitewater. Registration 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fees $10, $5 for students. Registration forms available at University of Maine at Farmington Fitness and Recreation Department. Contact UMF at 778-7494, visit frc.umf.maine.edu  or email James Toner at james.d.toner@maine.edu .

