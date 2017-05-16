Community

Sandy Point Congregational Church

By veronica magnan
Posted May 16, 2017, at 12:11 p.m.

Sunday, May 21, 2017 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Location: Sandy Point Congregational Church, 698 Rt. 1, Stockton Springs, ME

For more information: 207-323-7900; http:sandypointcongregationalchurch.org

Congregational Church at Sandy Point

May 21st is Special Music Sunday (third Sunday of the month) at the Congregational Church at Sandy Point. We will host the Loose Cannon Jug Band. The guest musicians bring their own special genre and charm to the service and each month is different and exciting. All are invited to this service and all other services at our historic church. Services start at 9:15 and are followed by fellowship and coffee for all. Everyone is welcome. For more info. 323-7900.

