Sandy Point Community Club Harvest Supper

By veronica magnan
Posted Oct. 04, 2016, at 3:06 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Sandy Point Community Club, 684 Rt. 1, Stockton Springs, Maine

For more information: 2073237900; sandypointcommunityclub.org

Sandy Point Community Club Annual Harvest Supper

The Sandy Point Community Club will be having their Harvest Supper on Saturday, October 15th. This amazing made from scratch supper will include turkey, ham, potatoes, three kinds of fresh vegetables, gravy and homemade pickles. All this followed by a fantastic selection of homemade pies for dessert. The sittings will be at 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. and the suggested donation is $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children under 5. The Sandy Point Community Club is at 684 US Rt. 1 in Stockton Springs. Everyone is welcome. FMI call 323-7900.

