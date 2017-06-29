Wednesday, July 5, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Sandy Point Community Club, 684 Rt 1, Stockton Springs, ME
For more information: 2073237900; sandypointcommunityclub.org
Sandy Point/ Stockton Springs
Sandy Point Community Club Family Game Night, Wednesday, July 5th at 7:00 pm. All are welcome to come and play board games and card games. Try out your strategy and skills against your neighbors and kids. There will be snacks. The evening is free to all. Sandy Point Community Club is at 684 Rt 1 in Stockton Springs. FMI call 323-7900
