Sandra Roberts Featured Aritist

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: The Gallery at Railroad Square, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, Maine For more information: 207-846-0817

Originally from California, then Connecticut, Sandie has lived all over Maine for the last forty five years. She presently resides happily in Yarmouth where she maintains an active Airbnb and a business called East Main St Design.

Sandie has been involved in the visual and musical arts in one way or the other since she was a child. An avid gardener and remodeler and traveler, she has returned to oil painting and recently taken up metal smithing. You will find her most often at Artascope either creating jewelry or painting.

Many travels both out West and on the East Coast have inspired a great love of the beauty of nature and interplay of light. She enjoys cities for what they are, but feels most at home on blueberry barrens by the sea or near a lake in the forest.

Sandie has a B.S. in Nursing from the University of Connecticut and has practiced as an R.N. off and on over the last 50 years. She also owned and operated Little Sebago Gallery and Frame in Windham for 13 years. Her art was shown and sold here and also at Jameson Gallery in Portland.

In her spare time Sandie also volunteers twice a week at Partners for World Health where she helps sort gently used medical supplies destined for third world and underdeveloped countries. Retirement is very busy!

The Gallery At Railroad Square is open Saturdays, 10am-5pm.

