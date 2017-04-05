SAMHSA’s National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day 2017

SAMHSA’s National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day (Awareness Day) is Thursday, May 4, 2017. The national focus for the Awareness Day is on the importance of integrating behavioral health and primary care for children, youth, and young adults with mental and/or substance use disorders. The theme is “Partnering for Help and Hope.” Olympic champions Michael Phelps, the world’s most decorated Olympian, and Allison Schmitt, an eight–time Olympic medalist, will serve as Honorary Chairpersons of national event!

The national event will take place on Thursday, May 4, at 7 p.m. EDT in Washington, DC and SAMHSA will webcast the event live on www.samhsa.gov/children.

During the national event, families, youth, and young adults can join the online conversation using #HeroesofHope and pose questions to onstage panelists via Twitter and email during the event across the country about the following topics:

• The importance of social, emotional, behavioral, and physical health needs of children, youth, and young adults;

• Modeling effective communication practices between behavioral health providers, primary care providers, families, and youth; and

• Addressing the needs of youth with co-occurring chronic illnesses and mental and/or substance use disorders.

For more information about Awareness Day and children’s mental health, visit www.samhsa.gov/children.

