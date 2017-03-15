Sales – Helping People say Yes

By Chris Long
Posted March 15, 2017, at 2:50 p.m.

Monday, March 20, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Jewett School, 66 Bridge St., Bucksport, Maine

For more information: 207-780-4420; mainesbdc.org/marketingbucksport

This free seminar is the first of a series called “Marketing Mondays” for the Bucksport Bay area. This seminar is for new and long-term business owners. Increase your sales and make more money! What is the sales process and how does it work – from introduction to close. You will learn how to set achievable goals and get tips and strategies that will work for you.

Cost: Free

Registration is required. Space is limited.

Sponsored by the Maine Small Business Development Centers.

