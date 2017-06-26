Thursday, July 6, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Oceanside Meadows Inn, 202 Corea Road, Prospect Harbor, Maine
For more information: 2079635557; oceaninn.com/events/2017-season-events.htm
Bowdoin College’s Artist in Residence presents Saints and Sinners in 19th century music: Liszt, Brahms and the Divine. Mr. Lopez has been a dedicated and dynamic performer, educator, and lecturer for over 25 years. Known in Europe, South America and the US for his “…kaleidoscopic colors and clarity of conception…” (LA Times) in the standard repertoire as well as being a champion of newly written works, Mr. Lopez recently premiered a new piano concerto here in Maine and is fluent in several languages of music ranging from jazz and ragtime to more contemporary styles of improvisation. In 2016 he toured Philadelphia, NYC, the Bay Area, Seattle, Mexico and around New England, making his first visit to Cuba last May to give masterclasses and concerts with the Aries Trio. His “Music in the Museum” series at Bowdoin College has consistently sold out to audiences who enjoy his creative and engaging lecture recitals on the relationship of music to art and ideas. Mr. Lopez has recently returned from a month long tour of the South and the Caribbean. Mr. Lopez has taken up the baton and conducts the Bowdoin Chamber Orchestra made up of students from the college and local high schools. .Reservations strongly recommended please Tel: (207) 963 5557 Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →