Saint Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Residence honored for excellence in innovation

PORTLAND — Saint Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Residence, 1133 Washington Ave., in Portland, has received the 2016 Maine Health Care Association Celebrating Excellence in Innovation Award. The award was presented by Ann LePage, first lady of Maine, at a recognition ceremony held at the Augusta Civic Center on Sept. 20.

MHCA’s Celebrating Excellence in Innovation Awards are given annually to long-term care providers that have designed and implemented an outstanding program which demonstrates success in improving resident quality of life/care, enhances employee development, or engages community members in facility life. Winners were selected by an independent panel of judges with long-term care expertise.

“I am beyond proud of our team of dedicated, compassionate professionals,” said Peggy Farrington, the administrator at Saint Joseph’s. “The guidance of Covenant Health and an amazing team at Saint Joseph’s have made this achievement possible. The patients and their families can’t say enough good things about our staff and facility.”

In June, Saint Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Residence was elevated to the level of 4-Star Facility by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The level is assigned based upon a variety of factors including health inspections, care quality measures in place at facilities and staffing ratings. In April, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services found the facility to be deficiency free. The results mean that the facility meets or exceeds all state and federal standards in quality of care, resident needs, safety, administration and food service. Nationally, only 12 percent of nursing homes receive a designation of deficiency free.

For information about Saint Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Residence, call 797-0600 or visit sjr-me.com.

