Saint Joseph’s College community to bake dozens of pies, distribute Thanksgiving baskets

Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: St. Joseph's College, 278 Whites Bridge Road, Standish, Maine

STANDISH, Maine — Between noon and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, students, staff, and community members at Saint Joseph’s College will divide up into teams, each of which will bake 20 pies-from scratch-and compete for the Champion Pie Baker award as part of the effort to provision 250 Thanksgiving baskets in just three hours.

The baskets will be distributed later that day to food pantries for families in need.

Founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1912, Saint Joseph’s College enjoys a long tradition of supporting those in need and this Thanksgiving is no different. For years, the college has baked hundreds of pies the day before Thanksgiving and, combined with goods gathered in food drives by students, prepared baskets for donation. Catherine’s Cupboard will distribute the pies after the pie baking.

Pearson’s Cafe will supply all of the ingredients. Bring apple peelers and rolling pins, if you can.

