Sail around the world with Russell Heath

Thursday, April 27, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Henry D. Moore Parish House and Library , 22 Village Road, Steuben, Maine
For more information: 207-546-7201; moorelibrary.org/
Have you ever fantasized about going on a grand adventure? Steuben resident Russell Heath did just that.
In his 30s, Heath launched himself on a four year singlehanded circumnavigation in Kainui, a 25-foot Vertue class yacht.
Kainui and Heath left from Juneau, Alaska, sailed off-shore down to Ecuador, then on to Pitcairn Island, across the Pacific, Indian and Atlantic oceans and ending in Maine. Before leaving, his only sailing experience had been in keeping out of the way.
Heath will share his experiences at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the H.D. Moore Library in Steuben.
Heath is the author of “Broken Angels,” a fast-paced Alaskan noir filled with complex characters struggling to survive in a hostile country where there are no second chances. His book will be available for sale at the program.
Admission is by donation. Beverages and goodies will be served.
For more information, call the library at 207-546-7201 or email jbenedict@moore.lib.me.us.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →