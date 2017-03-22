SAGE KICKS OFF SPRING 2017 SESSION

Seniors Achieving Greater Education (SAGE), a Special Program of the University of Maine at Presque Isle (UMPI), introduced its spring 2017 courses, excursions, and one-day classes at its Kick Off on Friday, March 17.

Penny Kern, SAGE Chair, welcomed the approximately 80 participants and instructors and introduced UMPI President, Raymond J Rice, who welcomed the group. Lydia Kieffer-Till, who works closely with SAGE, was introduced as the new UMPI Coordinator of Special Conferences and Program.

Pam Crawford announced the dates of the first ever UMPI Senior Artist Gala Exhibit, in conjunction with SAGE, which is set for April 8 through May 14 in the UMPI Reed Art Gallery. She also described her upcoming SAGE course, Altered Objects: Techniques and Projects.

Martie Pritchard, spoke about her newly published work, A Gift to the Future from the Leisure Village Writers and her upcoming SAGE course, Becoming a Writing Facilitator in Your Community.

Another feature of the event was the introduction of other instructors for this session. Examples of courses offered this spring are: The Golden Age of Radio; Art, Religion and Politics; Readers Theatre; Genealogy; The Great War (WWI); Dealing with Compassion Fatigue; Learning to Read Music; and Intro to Conversational French. Courses generally meet for two-hour classes once a week for four weeks, during April and May.

In addition, one-day classes offered include: Using your iPhone and iPad; Victorian Mourning Rituals; Nonsense and News on the Internet; and Preparing Your Garden. Several Excursions and Outside Spring Adventures are also offered.

SAGE welcomes intellectually curious adults, age 50 and above, with a desire to learn in the company of people with both shared and different perspectives in a relaxed, non-competitive atmosphere, to discover new ideas about the world and themselves. There are no grades and no tests. Learning is its own reward.

Membership in SAGE is $17 per session or $32 for the year. Courses are free for members, though some hands-on courses and excursions have additional fees and some courses may require the purchase of a book. Full or partial scholarships are available.

For a complete listing of SAGE Spring 2017 courses and a Registration form, please visit www.umpi.edu/sage. For information please contact Lydia Kieffer-Till at UMPI by calling 207.768.9502, or emailing her at lydia.kieffer@maine.edu.

