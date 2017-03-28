Safety and Survival Training for Commercial Fishermen

Thursday, April 20, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Location: U.S. Coast Guard Station, 9 Bridge Street, Jonesport, Maine
For more information: 207-967-4555; fishingpartnership.org/
Hands-on training offered at no cost to commercial fishermen by Fishing Partnership Support Services, in association with Maine Lobstermen’s Association. Trainers are Coast Guard-certified marine safety instructors. Includes on-board firefighting, man overboard recovery, rescue helicopter hoist procedures, flooding and pump operations, proper use of survival suits, life rafts and accompanying equipment. Pre-registration recommended. Contact: Alisha Keezer, 207-967-4555.
