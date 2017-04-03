Saturday, May 6, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Lisa Stewart Women's Health Center, 330 Main Street, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-288-5082 ext. 1444
MDI Hospital will offer a Safe Sitter® course for young teens, grades 6-8, May 6 from 9:00 am-3:00 pm at the Lisa Stewart Women’s Health Center.
More than 600,000 young teens have graduated from the Safe Sitter® program which teaches how, why, and where injuries can happen so that they can be prevented. The cost of the course is $40.00. Call 207-288-5082 ext. 1444 to register your son or daughter or your child’s babysitter.
The course provides hands-on practice in lifesaving techniques to young teens who are home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting so that they are equipped with the skills and confidence to act in an emergency. They learn basic first aid and infant and child choking rescue and CPR. Students also receive instruction on how a child’s age affects how to care for them, how to prevent problem behavior, and how to run their own babysitting business as safely as possible.
Students who graduate from a Safe Sitter® course receive a completion card demonstrating that they know how to use their skills in situations they encounter.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →