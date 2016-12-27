Safe Sitter® Class

By Bethany Roberge
Posted Dec. 27, 2016, at 3:56 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Lisa Stewart Women's Health Center, 330 Main Street, Bar Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-288-5081, ext. 1444

A Safe Sitter® class will be offered by Mount Desert Island Hospital. Safe Sitter® is a program for 11-14 year olds where you will learn life-saving skills so you can be safe if you’re home alone or watching younger children. The class will be on Saturday, January 7 from 9:00 am-3:00 pm at the Lisa Stewart Women’s Health Center at 330 Main Street in Bar Harbor. The class fee is $40. Students should bring their own lunch. To register, or for more information, contact Lisa Parkin at lisa.parkin@mdihospital.org or at 207-288-5081, ext. 1444.

