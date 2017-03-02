Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution Announces Promotions

SACO, Maine – Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution (SBSI) is proud to announce several promotions across a variety of departments and branches.

Betty McGovern, Assistant Branch Manager in Westbrook, has been promoted to Assistant Vice President. McGovern has been with The Bank for almost 12 years, and recently transferred from South Portland to Westbrook.

John Mondor has been promoted to Marketing Officer. Mondor started his career at SBSI as a Seasonal Teller in 2007, and was most recently the Graphic Design Coordinator.

Heather Clark has been promoted to Vice President and Marketing Manager. Clark has worked at SBSI for 12 years and most recently served as an AVP and Marketing Officer.

General Bank Auditor DeAnn Lewis has been promoted to Vice President. Lewis has been with SBSI since 2015 and has received one other promotion.

Julie LoPresti has been promoted to Senior Digital Banking Specialist & ACH Coordinator (Officer.) LoPresti joined SBSI in 2004 as a full-time teller in Old Orchard Beach and most recently served as a Remote Services Specialist.

Saco Assistant Branch Manager Shawn Walton has been promoted to Assistant Vice President. Walton started as a full-time teller in the Scarborough Branch in 2000 and has since received three other promotions. He has served as Assistant Branch Manager in Saco since 2014.

Vice President and former Bank Secrecy Officer Tony LeBlanc has been promoted to Compliance Manager. LeBlanc started working for SBSI as a Loan Officer in 2001. He has received three other promotions.

Loan Officers Francine Anton, Jeff St. Laurent and Patrick DeCourcey have been promoted to Vice President. Anton has been with SBSI since 2009, St. Laurent since 2006 and DeCourcey since 2010.

About Saco and Biddeford Savings Institution

Founded in 1827, Saco & Biddeford Savings is Maine’s Oldest Bank with locations in Saco, Biddeford, Old Orchard Beach, Scarborough, South Portland and Westbrook. A leader in community banking, SBSI has contributed more than $3.5 million to area organizations over the last 10 years and continues to support the needs of the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.sbsavings.bank or on Twitter at @SBSavings. Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

