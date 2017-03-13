Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution Announces Diane Labrie Promoted to Senior Vice President

SACO, Maine – Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution (SBSI) is proud to announce that Diane Labrie, Director of Human Resources, has been promoted to Senior Vice President.

“Saco and Biddeford Savings takes pride in maintaining a strong leadership team as we continue to grow,” said Bob Quentin, president of Saco & Biddeford Savings. “Diane is vital to helping us ensure our employees are operating at the highest standards to best serve our customers.”

Labrie joined SBSI in 2010 as the Benefits Manager and was promoted to Assistant Vice President in December 2011. In July of 2014 Labrie was promoted to Vice President and in May of 2015 Labrie took over as Director of Human Resources. Labrie is also a member of the SBSI Risk Management Team.

About Saco and Biddeford Savings Institution

Founded in 1827, Saco & Biddeford Savings is Maine’s Oldest Bank with locations in Saco, Biddeford, Old Orchard Beach, Scarborough, South Portland and Westbrook. A leader in community banking, SBSI has contributed more than $3.5 million to area organizations over the last 10 years and continues to support the needs of the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.sbsavings.bank or on Twitter at @SBSavings. Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

