Saco & Biddeford Savings helps Fairfield School bring technology to the classroom

SACO, Maine – Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution (SBSI), in partnership with the Eleanor Clare Paye Charitable Fund, recently donated $1,000 in support of the Title 1 Literacy program at the Governor John Fairfield School in Saco.

With SBSI’s donation, the school will be able to provide iPads for their Title 1 Literacy teachers. Fairfield’s teachers will utilize the iPads, specifically the Seesaw learning app, to create individual portfolios for each student and upload the books they are reading in class. With access to the app on home devices, parents will be able to continue reading the same books with their children.

“This donation helps to build a critical component of Fairfield’s continual goal to increase communication with parents, in helping them support their child’s progress in reading,” said Maureen Talbot McMullin, Principal of Governor John Fairfield School in Saco. “Saco and Biddeford Savings has been an incredible supporter.”

“We are proud to support Fairfield School as they continue to encourage their students to learn beyond the classroom,” said Kevin Savage, CEO of SBSI. “It is important to all of us at Saco and Biddeford Savings to support the education and development of Saco’s youth.”

Fairfield School has offered the Title 1 Literacy program since 1965. With new iPads and the learning app, teachers will be able to connect with parents more efficiently about the progress of their students.

About Saco and Biddeford Savings Institution

Founded in 1827, Saco & Biddeford Savings is Maine’s Oldest Bank with locations in Saco, Biddeford, Old Orchard Beach, Scarborough, South Portland and Westbrook. A leader in community banking, SBSI has contributed more than $3.5 million to area organizations over the last 10 years and continues to support the needs of the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.sbsavings.bank or on Twitter at @SBSavings. Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

