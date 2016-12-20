Saco & Biddeford Savings helps Day One to expand Buxton facility

SACO, Maine – Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution (SBSI) donated $2,500 to Day One, an organization focused on reducing substance use disorders and addressing mental health needs among Maine youth. This donation pushes Day One closer to their fundraising goal of $16,600 which will be put toward new office space for their Residence at Buxton. The organization will start construction on the office space on December 27.

The renovation will help Day One offer more counseling sessions in addition to running the programs more efficiently. Day One’s Residence at Buxton is the only residential treatment program in Maine that serves teen girls with substance use disorders. The facility, which has six beds, has had an ongoing waitlist since it opened in 2014.

“The impact of Day One is invaluable as they give adolescents the resources to find restoration and healing while continuing to foster their education,” said Bob Quentin, CEO at Saco & Biddeford Savings. “We are proud to support Day One as they work to reach more youth in York County and beyond.”

Day One’s residential treatment program offers individual and group counseling, family therapy, life skills training and 12-step programs. The organization builds on their program by incorporating nutrition classes, life skills training and SAD6, an educational program for students to earn credits for high school graduation.

“Given that half of our clients were from York County in 2015, we are very grateful to have the support of Saco and Biddeford Savings as we try to reach more youth in this area,” said Caroline Raymond, Day One’s interim executive director.

To donate to Day One’s fundraiser or for more information about the organization, call (207) 767-0991 ext. 121.

About Saco and Biddeford Savings Institution

Founded in 1827, Saco & Biddeford Savings is Maine’s Oldest Bank with locations in Saco, Biddeford, Old Orchard Beach, Scarborough, South Portland and Westbrook. A leader in community banking, SBSI has contributed more than $3.5 million to area organizations over the last 10 years and continues to support the needs of the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.sbsavings.bank or on Twitter at @SBSavings. Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

About Day One

For over 43 years, Day One has been a resource for adolescent and family substance abuse and mental health issues throughout Maine. They address youth substance abuse and mental health issues through prevention and treatment programs. Their programs include training and education, assessment, screening, referrals, and treatment for individuals, groups, families, schools, and communities throughout Maine. For more information, visit www.day-one.org

