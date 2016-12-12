Saco & Biddeford Savings Helps Biddeford’s 50+ Club Buy a Bus

SACO, Maine – Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution (SBSI) recently donated $2,500 to Biddeford’s 50+ Club, an organization dedicated to helping adults ages 50 and up to maintain a healthy lifestyle, participate in the community, and develop relationships.

With this donation in addition to community fundraisers and a grant from the city of Biddeford, Biddeford’s 50+ Club will have completed their $80,000 fundraiser to purchase a new bus. The Biddeford 50+ club currently has 900 members involved in their programs. The bus will cut transportation costs for the organization and give seniors access to more events throughout New England.

“The Biddeford 50+ Club provides seniors with countless opportunities to maintain their active lifestyles from traveling to a theatre show, to participating in a fitness class,” said Bob Quentin, President of Saco & Biddeford Savings. “We are delighted to play a part in furthering their efforts and support Maine’s growing senior population.”

This donation was made possible after Biddeford’s 50+ Club member prompted Program Director Deb Drouin to reach out to SBSI, knowing that they are active in the community.

“This fundraiser is proof of the community pulling together to support Maine seniors,” said Drouin. “We are pleased by Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution’s generous donation in helping us provide more events and better transportation for our members.”

The board of directors at the Biddeford 50+ Club will be looking at two buses this month to find one suitable for their members. They are looking at buses that have air conditioning and comfortable seating.

The Biddeford 50+ Club works to keep seniors active with a variety of programs including yoga, bridge, book club, and social gatherings such as the annual Spring Fling. This donation is essential to helping Biddeford’s 50+ Club care for Maine’s aging population as it continues to grow. For more information, to volunteer or become a member at the Biddeford 50+ Club, visit www.biddefordrec.com or call (207) 282-5005.

About Saco and Biddeford Savings Institution

Founded in 1827, Saco & Biddeford Savings is Maine’s Oldest Bank with locations in Saco, Biddeford, Old Orchard Beach, Scarborough, South Portland and Westbrook. A leader in community banking, SBSI has contributed more than $3.5 million to area organizations over the last 10 years and continues to support the needs of the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.sbsavings.bank or on Twitter at @SBSavings. Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

About Biddeford’s 50+ Club at the Ross Center

Biddeford’s 50+ Club at the Ross Center is a highly visible senior activity program under the guidance of Biddeford’s Recreation Department. Programs like fitness, yoga, computer, book club, bingo, chess, bridge, day and overnight trips, have helped us to achieve our mission of helping adults, fifty and over, to maintain a healthy lifestyle for their minds, bodies and souls.

