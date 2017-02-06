Saco & Biddeford Savings donates funds for Scarborough Middle School music students

SACO, Maine – Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution (SBSI) recently helped Scarborough Middle School purchase a xylophone for their music program. With over 400 students, including 35 percussionists, in the school’s music program, the new xylophone will allow them to play and continue to develop their music skills.

“The main purpose of our music program is to ensure music is offered to everyone. We are thrilled to achieve our goal of purchasing a redwood xylophone for our students,” said Sue Boisvert, Scarborough Middle School music teacher. “Saco and Biddeford Savings has been a long-time supporter of our efforts to foster our students’ creativity through music.”

Boisvert has been a teacher at Scarborough Middle School for 40 years. Don Campbell, Maine singer-songwriter and SBSI spokesperson, had Boisvert as his music teacher and presented the new xylophone to the music class at Scarborough Middle School.

“Sue gave me many musical gifts when I was one of her young students, gifts that I continue to use today in my career as a musician,” said Campbell. “Because of the kind generosity of Saco Biddeford Savings, students will continue to be inspired.” Scarborough Middle School’s music program and its teachers constantly strive to provide students with lifelong skills through music.

About Saco and Biddeford Savings Institution

Founded in 1827, Saco & Biddeford Savings is Maine’s Oldest Bank with locations in Saco, Biddeford, Old Orchard Beach, Scarborough, South Portland and Westbrook. A leader in community banking, SBSI has contributed more than $3.5 million to area organizations over the last 10 years and continues to support the needs of the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.sbsavings.bank or on Twitter at @SBSavings. Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →