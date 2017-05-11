Saco & Biddeford Savings Celebrates 190th Anniversary & Enhanced Look

SACO, Maine – Marking 190 years of serving York and Cumberland County communities, Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution (SBSI) recently unveiled enhancements to their iconic brand.

As Maine’s Oldest Bank, and the ninth oldest bank in the country, SBSI wanted to freshen their brand image, while preserving their heritage and keeping their community values at the forefront. To undertake this revamp, they tapped local creative firm KINGSPOKE.

“We were really impressed with KINGSPOKE and how well they truly understood us.” said Bob Quentin, Saco & Biddeford Savings President, CFO & Treasurer. “We are very thankful to have been serving our communities over the past 190 years and we look forward to the next 190.”

SBSI introduced the enhanced branding internally at their employee 190th celebration event and will incorporate it across all seven locations throughout the next month. The new creative design incorporates the current logo with a new secondary mark.

“We are honored and excited to work with Saco and Biddeford Savings as they evolve their brand, rich with heritage and rooted in community,” said Jim McGinley, executive director and chief creative at KINGSPOKE. “This brand position is authentic to their mission, their community, their employees and their customers.”

SBSI continues to provide financial services to countless families and businesses across York and Cumberland County while also creating a rewarding work environment for SBSI employees. As a mutual savings bank, SBSI prioritizes supporting the communities they serve, contributing more than $3.5 million to local organizations over the last ten years.

About Saco and Biddeford Savings

Founded in 1827, Saco & Biddeford Savings is Maine’s Oldest Bank with locations in Saco, Biddeford, Old Orchard Beach, Scarborough, South Portland, Westbrook and Portland. A leader in community banking, SBSI has contributed more than $3.5 million to area organizations over the last 10 years and continues to support the needs of the communities it serves across York and Cumberland counties. For more information, visit www.sbsavings.bank or on Twitter at @SBSavings. Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →