Saariaho’s L’Amour De Loin Encores in HD at The Grand, Ellsworth

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: The Grand, Ellsworth, Maine For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org

ELLSWORTH – The “Live in HD” high-definition simulcast series of productions and hi-def encores from The New York Metropolitan Opera continues its 2016 – 2017 season at The Grand on Saturday Dec. 17th at 12 pm with an encore of its Dec. 10th simulcast of Saariaho’s ​​L’Amour De Loin, one of the most acclaimed stage works of the 21st century. Tickets are $27.00 for adults, $25.00 for Grand members and $20.00 for students (15 and under).

“The Met: Live in HD,” the Metropolitan Opera’s award-winning series of live transmissions offering a significant portion of the Met season to DownEast and MidCoast Maine communities, continues its eleventh season with ​​Kaija Saariaho’s breakthrough opera which finally has its Metropolitan Opera premiere in a dazzling new production by Robert Lepage, featuring glimmering ribbons of LED lights that extend across the length of the stage and over the orchestra pit. The opera transpires in a medieval setting and distills its narrative down to a minimalist plot that focuses on the inner lives of its protagonists. Saariaho discovered the kernel for the opera’s story in the figure of Jaufré Rudel, one of the earliest troubadours, who lived in the first half of the 12th century. Only a handful of his poems have survived, and little is known for certain about him beyond that he was a prince of Aquitaine in the southwest of France. But the tales that circulated posthumously about his exploits made Jaufré popular with later aficionados of the art of courtly love, and 19th-century poets like Robert Browning took a fresh interest in him. And now, LePage’s production of Saariaho’s work is brought to melodic life by soprano Susanna Phillips, bass-baritone Eric Owens and mezzo-soprano Tamara Mumford with support from a production team that includes Associate Director Sybille Wilson, Set and Costume Designer Michael Curry, Lighting Designer Dominique Bruguière as well as Lightscape Image Designer Lionel Arnould. Susanna Mälkki conducts.

“The Met: Live in HD series” is made possible by a generous grant from its founding sponsor, The Neubauer Family Foundation. Global corporate sponsorship of The Met: Live in HD is provided by Bloomberg. Transmission of The Met: Live in HD in Canada is made possible thanks to the generosity of Jacqueline Desmarais, in memory of Paul G. Desmarais Sr. The HD broadcasts are supported by Toll Brothers, America’s luxury home builder®.

For more information on the Met opera at The Grand, including the upcoming summer encore of Met favorites, please call the box office at 207-667-9500.

