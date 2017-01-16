S.W. Collins Makes $50,000 Pledge To Caribou Schools

Caribou – S.W. Collins, a family-run small business whose roots are firmly planted in Caribou, has pledged a total of $50,000 towards the gymnasium and music space in the proposed new elementary school project in RSU 39.

Giving back to the community is a core component of the company’s mission statement. “For more than 170 years, our family and the families of our employees have benefited from an excellent education from what is now RSU 39. We feel an obligation to ensure that the future generations are afforded the same excellence in education. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for our communities and we want to get it right,” stated Sam Collins, President of S.W. Collins.

The proposed new elementary school for grades Pre-Kindergarten through 8th grade will replace four existing RSU 39 buildings, and will be built almost entirely with state funding with the exception of an estimated $2.3 million for a second gym and enhanced music area. The elimination of the four buildings, all with gymnasiums, has presented a challenge to the community because the state will only fund one gymnasium. The instructional needs serving ten grades of students, the school’s sports teams, and various community clubs need for gymnasium time cannot be met with one gymnasium.

A local organization, The Friends of Caribou Schools, is working diligently to raise at least $1 million of the $2.3 million needed to construct the second gymnasium and additional space for the music program to ensure adequate fitness programming and a continuance of excellence in the music education and performance opportunities for our students. For additional information on the new school project, visit www.rsu39.org, and to learn about how you can support the fundraising effort for the second gym and expanded music space, visit focsRSU39.wix.com/focs. You can also contact the Superintendent’s office at 207.496.6311.

S.W. Collins is a fifth-generation Aroostook County lumber and building supply dealer with locations in Lincoln, Houlton, Presque Isle, Caribou and Fort Kent. Their commitment to offering excellent products and legendary service has been the core of the business since 1844. For more information, visit www.SWCollins.com.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →