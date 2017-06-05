S.W. Collins 5K Road Race & Fun Run

By S.W. Collins
Posted June 05, 2017, at 2:37 p.m.

Sunday, June 25, 2017 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: S.W. Collins Co. Lumber Yard, 6 Washburn Street, Caribou, Maine

For more information: 207-496-6723; swcollins.com/legacy/events/

The annual S.W. Collins 5K Road & Fun race will be held Sunday, June 25th.

Registration 8:30-9:30 a.m. at S.W. Collins Co. Caribou Yard

5K starts at 10:00 a.m.

Walkers start at 9:45 a.m.

Kids Fun Run starts at 9:00 a.m.

-Awards for Children immediately following race

$13.00 registration fee. Kids Fun Run fee is a donation. All proceeds will go to the Caribou Athletics Department. The first 75 registrants will receive a t-shirt and all kids will receive a shirt until they are gone.

