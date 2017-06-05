S.W. Collins 5K Road Race & Fun Run

Sunday, June 25, 2017 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Location: S.W. Collins Co. Lumber Yard, 6 Washburn Street, Caribou, Maine
For more information: 207-496-6723; swcollins.com/legacy/events/
The annual S.W. Collins 5K Road & Fun race will be held Sunday, June 25th.
Registration 8:30-9:30 a.m. at S.W. Collins Co. Caribou Yard
5K starts at 10:00 a.m.
Walkers start at 9:45 a.m.
Kids Fun Run starts at 9:00 a.m.
-Awards for Children immediately following race
$13.00 registration fee. Kids Fun Run fee is a donation. All proceeds will go to the Caribou Athletics Department. The first 75 registrants will receive a t-shirt and all kids will receive a shirt until they are gone.
