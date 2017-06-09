Runners and Walkers Enjoy 4th Annual Trekkers Thomaston Trek

THOMASTON — More than 118 people, young and old, ran or walked on June 4th to celebrate Trekkers’ 4th annual Thomaston Trek on Sunday, June 5. This year’s 5K/10K run & 5K walk began and ended at the Thomaston Academy Building. The route worked its way around the historic streets of Thomaston, and included a loop with a water station at the Thomaston Green. For the 10K course, runners repeated the 5K loop. More than 68 volunteers helped plan, volunteer and provide enthusiastic support for the participants.

Nate Hersom, came in first overall for the 5K race, finishing in 17:55, with Abby Hersom finishing second in 18:58, and Pat O’Donnell finishing third in 20:50. The top three women in the 5K were Abby Hersom, finishing in 18:58; Hannah Hersom, finishing in 22:08; and Jessica Weatherbee, finishing in 24:51. The top three men in the 5K were Nate Hersom, finishing in 17:55; Pat O’Donnell, finishing in 20:50 and Keegan Fitzgerald, finishing in 22:44.

The overall winner of the 10K race was Keith Drago, finishing in 37:29. Steve Cartwright finished second in 43:37 and Donald Mansius finished third in 44:28. The top three women in the 10K were Raechelle Haynes, 46:08; Kristin Selsnick, 49:19; and Lindsey Evans, 50:54.

Prizes were given to the top male and female finishers in each age group.

5K PRIZES:

For the 1–12 Age Bracket: Cabot Adams: 42:05

For the 13–25 Age Bracket: Male: Nathan Hersom: 17:55; Female: Abby Hersom: 18:58

For the 26–40 Age Bracket: Male: Pat O’Donnell: 20:50; Female: Elizabeth Lohmueller: 29:57

For the 41–55 Age Bracket: Male: Tim Carroll: 28:33; Female: Jessica Weatherbee: 24:51

For the 56+ Age Bracket: Male: Fred Nehring: 26:02; Female: Shannon Martin: 27:40

10K PRIZES:

For the 13–25 Age Bracket: Male: Colin Stewart: 50:54; Female: Veronika Kaluta: 65:19

For the 26–40 Age Bracket: Male: Keith Drago: 37:29; Female: Raechelle Haynes: 46:46

For the 41–55 Age Bracket: Male: Randy Hunt: 79:47

For the 56+ Age Bracket: Male: Steve Cartwright: 44:28

Individual 5K run/walk results:

NATHAN HERSOM, 17:55; ABBY HERSOM, 18:58; PAT O’DONNELL, 20:50; HANNAH HERSOM, 22:08; KEEGAN FITZGERALD, 22:44; MAX YANKURA, 24:10; RILEY MICKLICH, 24:13; JESSICA WEATHERBEE, 24:51; INGRID WHITAKER, 25:54; FRED NEHRING, 26:02; AUSTIN CHILLES, 26:47; SHANNON MARTIN, 27:40; JACOB CARROLL, 27:41; KATHRYN CHILLES, 27:42; KATHY PIERCE, 27:43; CORBIN FARNHAM, 27:51; JOHN MUNRO, 28:00; JODY DINSMORE, 28:16;TIM CARROLL, 28:33; ELISABETH LOHMUELLER, 29:57; VICKI SCHOONARD, 30:27; ALEXANDER MAHAR, 30:36; MEGAN STILWELL, 30:53; STEVE ARSENAULT, 30:53;

ALICIA COSTA, 31:10; HEATHER NELSON, 31:13; PETER PITTMAN, 32:27; SARAH HALE, 32:28; DANIELLE BURGESS, 32:37; HARRIET YANKURA, 33:40; EMMA CARPENTER, 33:59; DEKLIN FITZGERALD, 34:20; DUNCAN OAKES-NELSEN, 34:55;

ELLEN SPRING, 36:16; PAULA COYNE, 36:21; PAUL MCFARLAND, 36:46; MYLA FERLAND, 37:52; REBECCA SMITH, 37:59; JORDAN KENNEDY, 40:46; LAURA BOUTIN, 40:51; MAKAILA HICKEY, 41:27; LOGAN SHERIDAN, 41:27; RICHARD BURNETT, 41:31; CABOT ADAMS, 42:04; EVAN BURGESS, 42:04; DONOVAN GUPTILL, 42:06; DEVIN GUPTILL, 43:35;DAN GUPTILL, 43:36; LOGAN RADLEY, 45:42; NOAH LUDWIG, 46:46; ELIJAH ESANCY, 47:06; NICHOLAS TAVERNAKIS, 47:07; KRISTA BUTLER, 47:23; KIRAS TAVERNAKIS, 47:51; BETHANY YOVINO, 47:58; LESLIE FERGUSON, 47:59; KRISTINA FERGUSON, 48:11; LINDA BUTLER, 48:12; LEEANNA CLOUTIER, 48:24; MARINA TROY, 48:25; KELSEY CAMPBELL, 48:26; SYDNEY GAMAGE, 48:41; LYDIA GAMAGE, 48:46; AIMEE CAMPBELL, 48:46; BYRON RADLEY, 49:06; ALYSSA ROLERSON, 49:07; CATRIONA BURNETT, 52:58; ETTA CORMIER, 53:18; TERRY NELSEN, 53:23; ANDREA LABRANCHE, 53:41; JACOB CURTIS, 53:42; SEBASTIAN SANFILIPPO, 53:43; NOAH CARLSON, 53:44; ROBERT MORRIS, 54:31; LORA LUDWIG, 54:32; TRACY LEAVITT, 55:50; AUDREY LEAVITT, 56:01; LINDA BUREAU, 56:04; CONNOR ADAMS, 56:07; TUCKER ADAMS, 57:48; GRETA CARLSON, 57:49; JACK CARPENTER, 57:58; ROBERT GROVER, 57:59; DAWN DUMOND, 59:37; BRITNEY NICO DUMOND, 59:39; MARIAH ST. CLAIR, 1:00:21; JOEL ST. CLAIR, 1:00:22; DIANNE OELBERGER, 1:11:54; ROSEMARY LIMMEN, 1:11:55.

Individual 10K Results:

KEITH DRAGO, 37:29; STEVE CARTWRIGHT, 43:37; DONALD MANSIUS, 44:28;

RAECHELLE HAYNES, 46:08; PATRICK BATES, 49:09; KRISTIN SELSNICK, 49:19;

COLIN STEWART, 50:14; LINDSEY EVANS, 50:54; CODY WILSON, 51:22; ZACHARY DANIELLO, 51:45; LUCAS MCNELLY, 53:19; SUSANNA NORWOOD-BURN, 54:44;

LINDSEY O’HARA, 1:00:58; VERONIKA KALUTA, 1:05:19; RANDY HUNT, 1:19:47

Trekkers is grateful for the generosity of their sponsors, including the lead sponsors: First National Bank, Harbor Builders Associates and Horch Roofing. The supporting sponsors were as follows: AJ Works; Athens Pizzeria; Atwood Lobster; Bar Harbor Bank & Trust; Bay Chiropractic Center; Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate – The Masiello Group; Blue Maple Systems; Brooks Trap Mill; E.L. Spear, Inc.; Epifanes; Fisher Engineering; Fleet Feet Sports Maine Running; Glen Cove Dental Associates; Granite Coast Orthodontics; Halls of Thomaston; Hanscom, Collins & Hall, P.A.; Harbor Road Veterinary Hospital; Hope Orchards; Jess’s Market; Lonza; Maine Coast Petroleum; Maritime Energy; Mid-Knight Auto Body; Midcoast Federal Credit Union; Midcoast Handyman Services; Monhegan Boat Line; Mr. Tire Company; Norman Assurance Associates; RoadID; Rock Coast Plumbing & Heating; The Slipway; Strong Insurance Agency Inc.; and Superior Bait & Salt. They encourage everyone to support these local enterprises.

Trekkers is a non-profit, outdoor-based mentoring program that connects young people with caring adults through expeditionary learning, community service and adventure-based education. Trekkers serves over 200 7th through 12th grade students from the six communities of Cushing, Owls Head, Rockland, South Thomaston, St. George and Thomaston. For more information about Trekkers, please contact the Trekkers office at 207-594-5095 or go to www.trekkers.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →