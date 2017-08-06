Rummage Sale Saturday September 9 at First Congregational Church in Brewer

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: First Congregational Church of Brewer, 35 Church Street, Brewer, Maine
For more information: 207-989-7350; facebook.com/FirstCongoBrewerUCC
Brewer- BREWER, Maine — A rummage sale will be held 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, September 9, at First Congregational Church of Brewer, UCC, 35 Church St. The sale will include clothing, books, toys, small household items, jewelry, music/video items, and linens. Baked goods will also be available for purchase.
Proceeds will be used to repair the church building that dates back to 1889. The Brewer family, founders of the city, as well as the Joshua Chamberlain family, attended the First Congregational Church where their original pews can be seen on the left-side of the sanctuary. The First Congregational Church of Brewer is also home to Boy Scout Troop 1. The Troop was chartered on October 25, 1909, and predates Boy Scouts of America by four months.
There is plenty of free parking. The church is located next to Brewer City Hall. To donate items or for more details about the sale call 989-7350 or go to http://www.facebook.com/FirstCongoBrewerUCC.
