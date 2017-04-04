Community

Rummage sale April 29 at St. John’s Episcopal in Bangor

Posted April 04, 2017, at 11:10 a.m.

Saturday, April 29, 2017 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: St. John's Episcopal Church, 225 French St., Bangor, Maine

For more information: 947-0156

BANGOR, Maine — Rummage sale 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 29, St. John’s Episcopal Church, 225 French St. Good quality clothing, household items, toys, books, music, linens, and more. Proceeds to go to the church budget and mission/outreach projects. Donations welcome. Call the church office at 947-0156.

